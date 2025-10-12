McCarthy (ankle) was able to get in some "good work" on the field during the Vikings' Week 6 bye, but he's still not considered 100 percent healthy and is uncertain to be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Eagles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Peliserro notes that McCarthy will reclaim starting quarterback duties for the Vikings once he's considered ready for game action, but the second-year signal-caller still has a few hurdles to clear before stepping back in under center for Minnesota. McCarthy is expected to be ready to practice in some fashion during the upcoming week for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain in a Sept. 14 loss to Atlanta, but he'll need to prove that his mobility isn't affected by the injury and that he's "comfortable from an operational perspective" in order to gain clearance to play, according to Pelissero. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz -- who started each of the past three games -- could be limited in practice this week while he tends to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, leaving the Vikings' quarterback situation unsettled coming out of the bye.