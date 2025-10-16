McCarthy (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

McCarthy continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps after getting back onto the field for the first time since sustaining a high right-ankle sprain Week 2 versus the Falcons. Coach Kevin O'Connell previously said McCarthy would need to put together a week of full sessions in order to start, but he also relayed to Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Wednesday that he wasn't ready to name a starter between McCarthy and Carson Wentz (shoulder), the latter of whom has been a full practice participant this week. There's a decent chance O'Connell will make an announcement Friday ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles, but McCarthy at least is back in the conversation to lead the Vikings offense on game days.