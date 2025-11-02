Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Three total TDs in upset win
McCarthy completed 14 of 25 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding nine rushes for 12 yards and another score in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.
The second-year signal-caller made his return from a five-game absence and delivered a significant upset in a difficult road environment. McCarthy's final stat line wasn't exactly scintillating, yet it was still fantasy-friendly thanks to his 10- and seven-yard touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in the first half, as well as his own nine-yard rush with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter. McCarthy flashed encouraging chemistry with both Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and he'll head into a Week 10 home showdown against the Ravens with plenty of momentum.
