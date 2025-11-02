McCarthy completed 14 of 25 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding nine rushes for 12 yards and another score in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The second-year signal-caller made his return from a five-game absence and delivered a significant upset in a difficult road environment. McCarthy's final stat line wasn't exactly scintillating, yet it was still fantasy-friendly thanks to his 10- and seven-yard touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in the first half, as well as his own nine-yard rush with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter. McCarthy flashed encouraging chemistry with both Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and he'll head into a Week 10 home showdown against the Ravens with plenty of momentum.