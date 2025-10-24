Coach Kevin O'Connell said after Thursday night's loss to the Chargers that McCarthy (ankle) will start Week 9 against the Lions if he's healthy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCarthy hasn't played since Week 2, as Carson Wentz has started each of the Vikings' last five contests. However, Wentz has been beaten and battered in his time under center and looked defeated at the end of the loss to the Chargers, as he was pressured and hit relentlessly by the Los Angeles defense. The Vikings have dropped two games in a row and three of the last four with Wentz at quarterback. McCarthy has been logging limited practices of late, and he'll now have 10 days to try and get ready for a date with Detroit.