The Vikings elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Jones will draw his first elevation of the season in Week 18. With Myles Price (ankle) ruled out ahead of the divisional contest, Jones will slot in as the No. 5 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and Tai Felton. Price is also the only listed punt returner on the Vikings' depth chart, so Jones could potentially see snaps at the position if it is not dominated by Ty Chandler or Felton.