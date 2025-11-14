Oliver (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Oliver logged a full practice Friday, and his lack of an injury tag means he will return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a foot injury. He'll slot back into the TE2 spot behind T.J. Hockenson, which means less snaps on offense will be available for Ben Yurosek and Ben Sims. Oliver has caught five passes (on seven targets) for 61 yards and two touchdowns across seven regular-season games.