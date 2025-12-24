Oliver caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.

Oliver's three targets Sunday matched a season high set in Week 5. The veteran tight end played 32 of the Vikings' 61 offensive snaps while starter T.J. Hockenson was on the field for 46 snaps. In 13 appearances this season, Oliver has recorded just 12 catches for 123 yards and four touchdowns. Though his touchdown mark is a career high for the San Jose State product, he hasn't been involved enough to be trusted as a fantasy asset behind Hockenson. Oliver remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Lions.