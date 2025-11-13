Vikings' Justin Skule: Fully participates in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skule (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Skule was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. It's unclear when the injury occurred, however, with his full participation Thursday, the injury appears to be minor and he seems to be on track to play Sunday versus the Bears in Week 11.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Skule: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Justin Skule: Returns for Week 4•
-
Vikings' Justin Skule: Practicing in full Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Justin Skule: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' Justin Skule: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Justin Skule: Heading to Minnesota•