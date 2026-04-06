Buccaneers' Justin Skule: Signed by Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tampa Bay signed Skule to a contract on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Skule previously played for the Buccaneers for three years from 2022-24, though he spent the 2025 campaign with the Vikings. He now returns to Tampa Bay to provide the team with added depth at offensive tackle.
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