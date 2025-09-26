Skule (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Skule was sidelined for Minnesota's Week 3 win over the Bengals due to a concussion, but he's since cleared protocol and is ready to suit up Sunday. He's expected to serve as one of the Vikings' top reserve tackles with Christian Darrisaw back from a knee injury.