Vikings' Justin Skule: Returns for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skule (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Skule was sidelined for Minnesota's Week 3 win over the Bengals due to a concussion, but he's since cleared protocol and is ready to suit up Sunday. He's expected to serve as one of the Vikings' top reserve tackles with Christian Darrisaw back from a knee injury.
