Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Returns to practice

Treadwell (leg) returned to practice Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Treadwell missed Minnesota's first preseason game and has been out most of the past week due to the injury. Treadwell was seen having a strong camp before the injury, but he'll need to make a strong impression in the preseason to win the third receiver role in a battle with Jarius Wright, at least until Michael Floyd returns from a four-game suspension.

