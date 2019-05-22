Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with second-team offense

Treadwell is working with the second-team offense during OTAs on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Even with Stefon Diggs skipping voluntary workouts, the likes of Jordan Taylor have been working ahead of Treadwell, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract after Minnesota declined to exercise his fifth-year team option earlier this month. There's still time for Treadwell to work his way back up the depth chart, but the Vikings have already seen plenty of what the 2016 first-rounder has to offer at this point.