Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with second-team offense
Treadwell is working with the second-team offense during OTAs on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Even with Stefon Diggs skipping voluntary workouts, the likes of Jordan Taylor have been working ahead of Treadwell, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract after Minnesota declined to exercise his fifth-year team option earlier this month. There's still time for Treadwell to work his way back up the depth chart, but the Vikings have already seen plenty of what the 2016 first-rounder has to offer at this point.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Vikings to decline 2020 option•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Small improvements in third season•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: First DNP since 2016•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No catches in Week 15•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Catches all targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...