Hockenson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Hockenson didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Minnesota's win over the Lions on Christmas Day in Week 17, and he now has just two remaining chances to retake the practice field ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Packers. Green Bay will be sitting multiple starters in Week 18, providing a nice opportunity for Hockenson to improve his production totals if he's able to take the field. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hand) was limited in practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day.