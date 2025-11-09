default-cbs-image
Jackson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jackson logged limited sessions in both Thursday and Friday's practices, but was likely unable to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's contest. With the starting slot corner absent Tavierre Thomas, Jay Ward, or Dwight McGlothern will have to step up for a tough matchup with a rallying Ravens squad.

