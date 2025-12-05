Vikings' Ty Chandler: Progresses to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler (knee) participated fully in practice Thursday.
Chandler has been on IR since shortly after injuring his knee in Minnesota's season-opening win over Chicago. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged a limited practice session that day. With an upgrade to full participation Thursday, Chandler seems to be mostly past his injury, though it's not certain that he'll be activated ahead of Sunday's clash against the Commanders.