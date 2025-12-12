Chandler (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

The 27-year-old practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday but remains on the injured reserve list, leaving his status for Sunday's matchup in question. The Vikings must activate Chandler to their active roster in order for him to suit up in Week 15. If activated in time, the North Carolina product will likely serve as one of Minnesota's top kick returners.