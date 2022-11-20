Smith (knee) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Smith picked up a knee contusion during the Vikings' win over Buffalo in Week 10, leaving him limited in practice ahead of Sunday's contest against Dallas. However, the 30-year-old will suit up as previously expected, and he should reprise a prominent pass-rushing role opposite Danielle Hunter.
