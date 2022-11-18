Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Smith suffered a knee contusion during Minnesota's Week 10 win over Buffalo and was limited throughout Week 11 prep. If the star pass rusher is sidelined, D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones would be candidates for increased roles.
