We need Justin Herbert to have a big game in Week 3 at Buffalo. He's due, and this is a matchup he should exploit. I'm using Herbert as a low-end starter in all leagues.

The Bills are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud and Jared Goff each scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo to start the season. That duo combined for 601 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Herbert has struggled so far against Arizona and Las Vegas, combining for just 25.2 Fantasy points in those two outings. But I'm hopeful that the combination of the Chargers likely chasing points on the road and the Bills' suspect defense will allow Herbert to perform well.

I understand if Herbert's Fantasy managers are skeptical. I've been frustrated so far watching him play. But this could be a good week to trust him, and maybe things will start to improve for the Chargers after a brutal start to the season.

Now, here are your start and sit quarterbacks for Week 3.

QB | RB | WR

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DET -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 533 RUYDS 9 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 29.1 Goff is off to a solid start so far this season with 533 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in each game against New Orleans and Buffalo. He should stay hot against the Jets at home, and Goff has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past six games in Detroit, dating back to last season. I like Goff as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -11.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 28.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 566 RUYDS 40 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 30.3 Mahomes looks awesome so far in two games against Denver and Indianapolis, with at least 25.7 Fantasy points in each outing. And now he gets the Dolphins in Week 3. Miami has already allowed six total touchdowns to Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy in the first two games of the season, and Mahomes should stay hot in this matchup. This might be the last time we can mention Mahomes as a starter because he's trending back toward becoming an automatic Fantasy option in all leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 648 RUYDS 16 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 33.7 We'll see which version of Cleveland's defense shows up in Week 3, but the Browns allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 33.8 Fantasy points in Week 1, while Baker Mayfield was limited to 14.2 Fantasy points in Week 2. I don't think Cleveland will stop Young, who is hot right now with at least 30.1 Fantasy points in each of his first two games against Chicago and Atlanta. Young has now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven of his past 10 games going back to last season, including the playoffs, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 3 against the Browns. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 662 RUYDS 31 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 26.8 Shough followed up his 29.2 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Detroit with 24.4 Fantasy points at Baltimore in Week 2. He has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in seven of his past eight games dating back to last season, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 3 against Las Vegas. The Raiders have done a great job so far against Malik Willis and Justin Herbert, holding both to fewer than 17 Fantasy points, but I'm expecting Shough to stay hot in this matchup at home. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 532 RUYDS 0 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.6 The Packers have offensive line concerns heading into Thursday night's game against Atlanta, but I'm still starting Love as a low-end No. 1 quarterback. Bryce Young just torched the Falcons for 287 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) is now on injured reserve. Love only scored 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 2 at the Jets, but he was great in Week 1 at Minnesota with 23.5 Fantasy points. Green Bay is struggling to run the ball, and Love should have to carry the offense in Week 3.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I'm excited to see what Murray can do after he suffered a concussion early in Week 1 against Green Bay and missed Week 2 at Chicago. Tampa Bay's defense struggled with Deshaun Watson in Week 2 as he scored 23.7 Fantasy points, and Murray will hopefully follow suit. The Buccaneers are allowing 21 yards per game on the ground to Joe Burrow and Watson, and Murray should get production in this matchup with his legs. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. This is a great matchup to trust Smith if you need a quarterback. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks so far after Tyler Shough and Josh Allen combined for 658 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. Smith just scored 17.6 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Green Bay, but I like him as a flier in deeper leagues in Week 3 at Detroit. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. We'll see if Nico Collins (hamstring) can play in Week 3 at Indianapolis after being out in Week 2, but Stroud can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues even if Collins sits again. The Colts have allowed a season-high 706 passing yards in two games against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. Stroud has passed for 627 yards and rushed for 44 yards through two games, but he only has two touchdowns and has scored a combined 37.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo and Cincinnati. This could be a big game for him on the road in Week 3.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 386 RUYDS 64 TD 1 INT 4 FPTS/G 9.9 The Jaguars haven't exactly faced great quarterbacks so far this season in Deshaun Watson and Bo Nix, but that duo is averaging just 16.1 Fantasy points and has combined for 493 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Maye has combined for just 19.8 Fantasy points in two games at Seattle and Pittsburgh, and this should be another down game for him at Jacksonville. I would only start Maye in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 398 RUYDS 59 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.9 I had high hopes for Mayfield in Week 2 against Cleveland when he was the Start of the Week, and he struggled with 14.2 Fantasy points. He has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in eight of his past 10 games going back to last season, and you can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 3 against Minnesota. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 419 RUYDS 8 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Nix scored 16.1 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Jacksonville, and he has now combined for just 23.5 points on the season. He'll have some big games as the season goes on, but he shouldn't be started in one-quarterback leagues in Week 3 against the Rams. Nix has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in eight of his past 10 regular-season games going back to last season. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 417 RUYDS 45 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.6 The Chiefs have held Bo Nix and Daniel Jones to a combined 20.8 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season, and they should be able to contain Willis in Week 3. Willis is averaging just 15.6 Fantasy points per game in two outings against Las Vegas and San Francisco, and now he could be without Caleb Douglas (ankle). I can't start Willis in any one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 against Kansas City.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 434 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.1 Lawrence's nine-game streak of scoring at least 23.1 Fantasy points came to an end in Week 2 at Denver when he scored just 6.2 Fantasy points, and I expect him to have another down game in Week 3 against New England. The Patriots have allowed only one quarterback to score multiple touchdowns against them in their past nine regular-season games, dating back to last season: Josh Allen in Week 15. I don't expect Lawrence to be as bad as he was against the Broncos, but he should be considered a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues.