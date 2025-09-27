Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Put on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet was placed on waivers by Colorado on Saturday, per PuckPedia.
Barre-Boulet had 22 goals, 63 points and 42 PIM in 64 regular-season outings with AHL Laval in 2024-25. He also appeared in two regular-season games with Montreal, recording no points, two PIM and three hits. Barre-Boulet is likely to clear waivers and start the upcoming campaign in the minors.
