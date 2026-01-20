Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Barre-Boulet recorded an assist and two hits during Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals, but he had a team-low 3:46 of ice time. It was his first appearance in the NHL in 2025-26, but he'll link back up with the Eagles in short order.
