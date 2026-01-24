Barre-Boulet scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 4-1 win over Bakersfield on Friday.

Barre-Boulet recently got a game with the Avalanche, but it didn't lead to a long-term stay with the big club. He's at least gotten himself on the radar with 13 goals and 40 points over 38 outings at the AHL level. The Avalanche have utilized a number of depth forwards for spot games here and there when injuries are a problem for the team.