Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet was summoned from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Barre-Boulet has 12 goals and 37 points in 36 outings with AHL Colorado in 2025-26. The Avalanche announced Valeri Nichushkin (upper body) would be a late scratch Monday versus Washington, so Barre-Boulet will likely draw into the lineup for his NHL season debut.
