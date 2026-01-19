default-cbs-image
Barre-Boulet was summoned from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Barre-Boulet has 12 goals and 37 points in 36 outings with AHL Colorado in 2025-26. The Avalanche announced Valeri Nichushkin (upper body) would be a late scratch Monday versus Washington, so Barre-Boulet will likely draw into the lineup for his NHL season debut.

