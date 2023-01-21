Newhook logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Newhook set up Andrew Cogliano for the game's opening goal in the first period. Through nine outings in January, Newhook has put up a respectable two goals and three assists while playing on the third line. The 21-year-old center has 17 points, 66 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-1 rating in 44 appearances overall.