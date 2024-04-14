Georgiev allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen late in the first period of Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Jets.

The awful result was a team-wide effort by the Avalanche, and two of the goals against Georgiev came on Jets power plays while three of them came from in close. Even so, the 28-year-old netminder has only one win in his last six outings, going 1-3-1 with a brutal 5.18 GAA and .848 save percentage. Colorado already has a playoff spot locked up, but the club's No. 1 goalie won't be taking much momentum into the postseason.