Georgiev will guard the road net against Washington on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Georgiev is 7-2-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .924 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five contests, but that's in part because he's had to face at least 32 shots in all of those games. Washington is in a three-way tie for the 23rd-ranked offense with 2.89 goals per game.