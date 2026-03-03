Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Facing stint on shelf
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen (upper body) won't be available against the Ducks on Tuesday and is expected to miss some time, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
After failing to reach the 70-game mark in each of the last three seasons, it looked like Lehkonen could reach that mark in 2025-26, having not missed a game yet this year. Instead, it seems the 30-year-old winger will be in danger of coming up short of that threshold once again. Even with some time on the shelf, Lehkonen should still be capable of hitting 20 goals this year, considering he needs just one more goal to get to that mark.
