Lehkonen tallied two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Capitals.

After assisting on Ross Colton's opening tally in the first period, Lehkonen put Colorado ahead 3-2 with a goal in the second before adding another assist on Mikko Rantanen's power-play marker later in the frame. The 28-year-old Lehkonen would contribute a second goal and fourth point with an empty-netter in the third. He had gone six contests without a goal since returning from a 35-game stint on IR, posting just one assist in that span. The forward is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 19 outings this season while skating in a top-six role with the Avalanche.