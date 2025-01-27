Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Lehkonen played the hero Sunday, netting the winning goal with just 14.7 seconds left on the clock. With the late goal, the winger eclipsed the 20-goal mark on the season and has 28 points in 39 games. Despite the roster changes Colorado has made over the past week, Lehkonen remains steady in his second-line role and has goals in back-to-back games. He has a +19 rating and looks efficient in his spot on Colorado's first power play unit. He makes a strong case to be rostered in any fantasy format.