Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Lehkonen earned both points during a three-goal second period for the Avalanche. He helped out on Martin Necas' opening tally 48 seconds into the frame before cleaning up the loose change from a Cale Makar shot at 14:42 of the period. Lehkonen was on the top line Tuesday and led all Avalanche skaters with 23:29 of ice time. As long as the Finnish winger is in that spot, he's in a good place to produce offense, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some mixing and matching in Colorado's top six throughout the year.