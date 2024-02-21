Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot, delivered two hits and was assessed two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Lehkonen iced the game with 28 seconds remaining when he potted an empty-net goal. The tally gave him four over the last four games and seven points during that stretch. In 10 contests since returning from a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury, Lehkonen has four goals on 19 shots (21.1 shooting percentage), four assists, 11 hits, four blocks and six PIM.