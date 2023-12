Lehkonen (neck) is progressing in his return from injury, though he remains 6-8 weeks from returning, Tyler King of the Denver Gazette reports.

Lehkonen has already missed 14 games since suffering the injury on Nov. 9, and he's expected to remain sidelined until late January at the earliest. Still, it's encouraging to see the 28-year-old winger return to practice in some capacity. Lehkonen has three goals and eight points through 12 games with the Avalanche this season.