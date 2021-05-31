Saad scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added 12 PIM in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Saad extended the Avalanche's lead to 3-0 just 1:04 into the second period. In the third, he engaged in a slow-developing line brawl and received a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Saad has scored in four straight games, providing consistent depth scoring from the middle six.