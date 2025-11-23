Burns scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Burns scored an unassisted goal just 15 seconds into the game, and Mackenzie Blackwood made it stand as the game-winner. Over his last 10 outings, Burns has racked up two goals and four assists while seeing top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit. He's at 11 points, 43 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances in his age-40 season.