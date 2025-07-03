Burns signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, it's a $1 million contract with up to $3 million in bonuses for games-played thresholds. Burns will join a contending team for his age-40 season. With Cale Makar firmly entrenched on the top power-play unit, Burns will likely see time on the second unit and may see reduced ice time in all situations. Burns was limited to 29 points in 82 regular-season contests last year and has declined significantly in each of the last two seasons, but he's still averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game, so he's far from running on empty even this late in his career. He has played in 925 consecutive games and would become the second player in league history to play in 1,000 games without an absence if he stays healthy for the vast majority of 2025-26.