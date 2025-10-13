Burns notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Burns has now found the scoresheet in back-to-back games, as he recorded the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's game-opening goal early in the first period. Burns recorded exactly three shots on goal in every game to start the season prior to Monday, so he's still active in the offensive zone despite being 40 years old. The veteran blueliner will look to extend his point streak to three games Thursday in Columbus.