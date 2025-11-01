Avalanche's Brent Burns: Nets game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burns scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Burns has a goal and an assist over his last two outings. The defenseman's tally at 10:11 of the third period Friday stood as the game-winner for the Avalanche. He's at six points, 30 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances. Burns continues to handle second-pairing minutes as a steady veteran on the blue line.
