Burns posted an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

The helper was Burns' first point in three outings for the Avalanche. This was also his 1,500th NHL game, making him the 23rd player in league history to suit up that many times in the regular season. He's made the last 928 of those appearances consecutively as the player with the longest active ironman streak. Considering he's still playing north of 20 minutes per game makes it all the more impressive for the 40-year-old defenseman, who has settled into a top-four role to begin his time in Colorado.