Burns scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Burns has two goals over his last five games and totaled six points in 13 contests in November. His tally early in the second period stood as the game-winner in this blowout win. The 40-year-old defenseman has three goals, 12 points, 52 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 25 appearances. Burns could push for the 40-point mark this season given his current pace.