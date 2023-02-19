Makar left the bench Saturday after colliding with the Blues' Alexei Toropchenko during the third period but returned to the game, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The defenseman had one shot on goal and one hit over 21:27 of ice time in a 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Makar, who was back in action after missing four games with a concussion, was apparently treated for a bloody nose. Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Gazette spoke after the game with Makar, who said he intends to play Sunday against Edmonton. "Yeah, I hope so. Unless anything turns. Just a tough one. I got kind of bruised on the nose just because I think my visor hit it. But we'll see," Makar said. He missed about 10 minutes of the final period.