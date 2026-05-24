Avalanche's Cale Makar: Set to play in Game 3

Makar (upper body) is in the lineup for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Vegas on Sunday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Makar took line rushes with his usual partner, Devon Toews, during warmups after being deemed a game-time decision earlier Sunday. It's unclear if Makar fully healthy, but he'll attempt to help his team avoid a 3-0 series deficit Sunday. Barring an in-game setback, the all-world blueliner should quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit. Nick Blankenburg is set to be a healthy scratch in Game 3 due to Makar's return.