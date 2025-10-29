Avalanche's Cale Makar: Sets up four goals Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar had four power-play assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.
Makar became the first player in franchise history, either as the Avalanche or the Nordiques, to have three four-assist performances in his career as a member of the franchise. Makar is currently riding a five-game point streak, tallying one goal and seven helpers over that stretch, and his 12 assists rank are tied for third in the league alongside Willian Nylander, with the duo trailing only Nick Suzuki (14) and Evgeni Malkin (13).
