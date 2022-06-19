Makar scored a pair of goals on four shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Makar's goals were both in the third period, as he tallied shorthanded on a 2-on-1 before adding a power-play marker. This was the defenseman's sixth multi-point effort in 16 playoff contests. He's up to a stellar seven goals, 17 assists, 55 shots, 35 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in the postseason, and he only had to play a playoff-low 21:58 of ice time thanks to the Avalanche's blowout win Saturday.