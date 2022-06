Kuemper will be stationed between the pipes in Tampa Bay for Game 3 on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper wasn't very busy in Game 2 but he stopped all 16 shots he faced in the blowout victory. The 32-year-old has saved 36 of 39 shots in two games this series to lead Colorado to a commanding 2-0 lead. He's sporting a 2.44 GAA and a .901 save percentage this postseason.