Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

The Blues put up a good fight in this contest, but they weren't able to get a shot in overtime. Kuemper was able to pick up his third win of the postseason in his return from an eye injury that kept him out of Game 4 in the first round versus the Predators. The 32-year-old is a lock to start for the Avalanche going forward -- they'll look to double their series lead Thursday.