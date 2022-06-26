Kuemper will protect the road goal in Sunday's Game 6 versus the Lightning, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper couldn't close out the series on home ice Friday, yielding three goals on 29 shots. Head coach Jared Bednar will stick with his top goalie on the road in Game 6 -- Kuemper split the first two games of the series in Tampa, allowing seven goals on 61 shots in those contests. Barring injury or a particularly brutal performance, it appears the Avalanche are committed to rolling with the 32-year-old to the end.