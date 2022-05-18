Kuemper will guard the home goal Tuesday in Game 1 of the Avalanche's second-round series versus the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper allowed on four goals on 61 shots in three appearances during the first-round sweep over the Predators. He suffered an eye injury that kept him out of that series' Game 4, but after a week off, he's been cleared to play again. The Blues are likely to be a tougher test, but Kuemper has been one of the steadiest goalies in the league this year.