Kuemper recorded a 17-save shutout in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Kuemper didn't have a lot to do, but he did it well as the Avalanche's pace and offense suffocated the Lightning in their own zone for much of the game. This was Kuemper's first shutout in these playoffs, and the second of his postseason career. The 32-year-old has won consecutive starts since returning from an upper-body injury, and he'll look to keep rolling in Tampa in Monday's Game 3.