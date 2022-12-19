Malgin was traded to Colorado from Toronto on Monday in exchange for Dryden Hunt.

Malgin has played in 23 games for the Leafs this season in which he generated two goals on 46 shots, two assists and 28 hits while averaging 11:37 of ice time. The one-for-one trade should give both players a new lease on life with a chance to impress their new clubs before heading to free agency in the offseason.