Toews logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

Toews set up a Cale Makar goal in the third period, but that was the last goal the Avalanche scored in the game. Through five Stanley Cup Finals outings, Toews has been limited to two assists, so the Lightning have found a way to keep him at least partially in check. The 28-year-old has 15 points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 19 playoff contests as he continues to play huge minutes on the top pairing.